Hudson Valley School Bus Driver Of The Year Named

Dutchess County resident, Linda Lawlor of the Hyde Park Central School District, was recently named School Bus Driver of the Year by the Dutchess County Traffic Safety Board.

County representatives presented Lawlor with a plaque on Wednesday, April 24, in front of Haviland Middle School.

Lawlor has nearly 20 years of experience driving buses, with 10 years at Hyde Park.

While getting the recognition was initially overwhelming, Lawlor considers it a great honor.

“It’s very humbling because I love being a school bus driver,” Lawlor said. “The more I do it, the more I love it.”

The secret to Lawlor’s success is treating every day like it is her first, including always learning something new. This is so she does not become complacent.

“You don’t want to be too confident where you’re missing things,” Lawlor explained. “I learn from new drivers, veteran drivers … you can’t possibly know everything.”

Lawlor’s route includes picking up and dropping off students who attend Netherwood Elementary, Haviland Middle, and Franklin D. Roosevelt High Schools.

Kids love to update Lawlor on their lives, enabling her to build a rapport with them and their families. She has had the joy of seeing many students grow before her eyes.

“I like it when I’m at the high school or the middle school, and a kid I drove in elementary school comes over to the bus and says hello,” Lawlor said.

Nicole Arteta, assistant supervisor of transportation, attests that one of Lawlor’s strengths is her willingness to learn something new, one of many reasons she recommended her for this recognition.

“I’ve only been here since September, but Linda stands out to me,” Arteta said. “She’s always trying to find more information and learn the next thing.”

