Husband, Wife Nabbed For Fatal Hudson Valley Hit-Run Crash, Police Say

Ulster County residents Lacey Maxwell and Ryan Maxwell, age 43, both of Malden, were arrested on Tuesday, March 5 for the incident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 10 on Route 9W in the town of Saugerties.

According to the Saugerties Police, an extensive investigation determined that Lacey Maxwell was driving her 2021 Subaru south on Route 9W when she struck Starllie Swonyoung, age 21, of Saugerties, while she was walking along the shoulder, and then fled the scene.

The investigation revealed that the following day, both Maxwells staged an accident with the 2021 Subaru to account for the damage sustained from striking Swonyoung, police said.

The Maxwells were charged after an indictment from the Ulster County Grand Jury.

Lacey Maxwell was charged with:

Leaving the scene of a fatal accident

Insurance fraud

Staging a vehicle crash

Tampering with physical evidence

Ryan Maxwell was charged with:

Insurance fraud

Staging a vehicle crash

Tampering with physical evidence

Both were remanded to the Ulster County Jail.

