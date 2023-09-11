Hurricane Lee Restrengthens: New Models Predict Timing, Expected Site Of Landfall

As of early Monday morning, Sept. 11, Lee is located 340 miles north of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean with 120 mile-per-hour winds. Now a Category 3 storm, it's moving northwest at 7 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

It could briefly return to Category 4 status Tuesday morning, Sept. 12 before returning to Category 2 status as it moves over the eastern Atlantic Coast and Bermuda on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15.

It's expected to cause high surf, and dangerous rip current conditions from central Florida to Maine.

While landfall in New England is possible, the newest computer models show a more likely landfall in Nova Scotia on Monday, Sept. 18.

For a look at Hurricane Lee's projected path through Saturday, Sept. 16, see the image above from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee had hit Category 5 status late Thursday night, Sept. 7 before its wind speeds lowered.

View the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names here.

For more info on Tropical Storm Lee from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

The hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

