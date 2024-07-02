Rockland County resident Christian Alvarado of Pomona was found on Monday, July 1, when Haverstraw Police responded to the area of Fairmount Avenue and West Street on a report of shots fired.

Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould said the department is searching for 18-year-old Yandie Martinez of Haverstraw in connection with the homicide.

Martinez is described as being Hispanic, 6-foot, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, Gould said.

Anyone with information or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 845-354-1500.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.