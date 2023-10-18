Hungry? Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off At Hudson Valley Eatery

The fall kickoff was held at Red Horse by David Burke located in White Plains inside the Opus Westchester in White Plains at 221 Main St. (Route 119), Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The modern American steakhouse, which features prime beef dry-aged to celebrity chef David Burke's patented Himalayan salt process, proved to be a perfect place to mark the beginning of HVRW.

"Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is always a fan favorite," Latimer said, adding, "What a great reason to get out and try a new Westchester restaurant or gather with loved ones at an old favorite."

During the two weeks of Restaurant Week, which spans from Monday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 12, diners will have the option of choosing between more than 130 restaurants with prix fixe lunches and dinners for $24.95, $29.95, $39.95, or $44.95 (the price is set by the participating restaurant).

The restaurants participating in the bi-annual celebration come from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties.

Although these eateries may be separated by several miles, luckily, Metro-North is prepared to take hungry participants wherever they'd like to eat.

"Whether you’re trying a new restaurant nearby or planning a weekend getaway on one of our Leaf Peeper trains, the MTA can take you there," said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi, who added, "Metro-North provides a seamless connection for New Yorkers to experience everything the Hudson Valley and the region have to offer."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.