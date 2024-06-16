Humidity Will Make It Feel Over 100 Degrees During First Potential Heat Wave Of Year: Outlook

Monday, June 17 will be mainly sunny with a high in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s in much of the Northeast starting on Tuesday, June 18. The mercury is expected to hit 90 degrees or higher each day, possibly through the end of the week.

A heat wave is defined as three or more consecutive days in which the temperature is 90 degrees or higher.

According to the National Weather Service, the combo of heat and humidity will produce heat index values ranging between 95 to around 105 degrees from Tuesday until Saturday, June 22.

"Heat waves, on average, kill more Americans than any other type of severe weather such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and lightning," according to AccuWeather.com.

Temps will begin to climb on Monday, June 17, with a high in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday, June 18 will be sunny with a high temperature generally in the low-90s.

The high temperature on Juneteenth, Wednesday, June 19 will again be in the low 90s, with sunny skies.

Thursday, June 20, marks the first day of summer. This year's solstice is at 4:51 p.m., and the temperatures will feel like it, with the high generally in the mid-90s.

The outlook for Friday, June 21 calls for mostly sunny skies with perhaps the warmest temps of the week, rising into the upper 90s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

