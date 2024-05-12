Hudson Valley's Tortilla Project Ups The Taco Game With Unusual Selections

Northern Westchester's The Tortilla Project, located in Baldwin Place, is making waves with foodies and Yelpers for its eclectic mix of tacos, side dishes, tapas, and craft cocktails.

Opened in January and located in a strip mall, you will first notice that the small restaurant's sleek decor is not strip mall material, according to Yelpers.

One Yelper put it this way: "The vibe is modern but comfortable- lots of great design touches. Spacious for a small space overall."

But it's the tacos and, okay, the margaritas that steal the show.

The restaurant's owners say they hope the Tortilla Project is the type of place where you put your phones away and talk and eat and have fun.

The tacos are the show's star and take up most of the menu with such selections as shrimp, pork belly, slow-cooked beef, duck, steak, portobello and many others.

The small plates include some all-time favorites such as queso fundido, shrimp ceviche, and grilled octopus.

"I'd highly recommend the arepa, taquitos, and shrimp tacos. Even the chips are clearly homemade in-house and lightly seasoned with spices. Such a good touch," wrote Monica L. on Yelp.

All tacos come in threes, so you can share or eat them all yourself.

Side dishes include street corn, chips, salsa and guacamole, plantains, and more.

The restaurant also offers a Sunday brunch with churro French toast, crepes, chorizo biscuits, gravy, and a host of unusual entrees.

Prices are moderate; Yelpers rate the service as good. Maybe it's not the place for a bunch of kids for a night of tacos.

Live music on Tuesdays, and some Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 80 US Route 6, Baldwin Place. For online ordering, click here. Call 914-205-3152.

