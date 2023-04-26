Overcast 43°

SHARE

Hudson Valley Woman Steals Money From Person She Worked For In Region, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman was arrested for larceny after she allegedly stole more than $2,800 from a person she worked for in the Capital Region as a home health aide.

A Chester woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,800 for a person she worked for.
A Chester woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,800 for a person she worked for. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Canva via gettysignature
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Warren County on Monday, April 24 in Chestertown.

State Police of Chestertown arrested Orange County resident Erica Hitchcock-Smith, 40, of Chester, for grand larceny and petit larceny following an investigation into a February theft, said Trooper Stephanie O’Neil.

On Monday, Feb. 20, at about 6:45 a.m., troopers received a complaint that money had been stolen from the home of an elderly Warren County resident, O'Neil said.

The investigation determined Hitchcock-Smith, who worked for the victim as a home health aide, stole money from the victim on multiple occasions totaling over $2,800, O'Neil added.

Hitchcock-Smith was arrested and processed. She was released on an appearance ticket.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE