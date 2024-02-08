Fair 51°

Hudson Valley Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash

A 68-year-old Hudson Valley woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash when a box truck allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic.

A Poughkeepsie woman was killed when her vehicle was hit by a box truck on Route 300 in Newburgh. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Kathy Reakes
The crash took place in Orange County around 9:40 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7 on Route 300 in the town of Newburgh.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the town of Newburgh Police, an investigation shows a 2019 Ford box truck was northbound on Route 300, approaching a curve in the roadway when it appears to have crossed onto the southbound lane and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram.

After the Ford and Ram collided, the Ford continued northbound in the southbound lane and struck a 2016 Ford Edge, driven by Tureli Quinci, of Poughkeepsie, Talarico said.

Quinci was treated by first responders at the scene and then transported to St Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, where she died from her injuries.

The road was shut down for several hours during the investigation. 

There are no charges at this time while the investigation continues.

