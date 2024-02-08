Hudson Valley Woman Feuding With Neighbor Beats Him With Baseball Bat, Police Say

Ulster County resident Genesis Spatola, age 42, of Highland, was charged on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in Highland.

According to Chief James Janso of the town of Lloyd Police, Spatola is accused of assaulting her 72-year-old neighbor with a baseball bat causing injuries to the victim’s face and legs.

Spatola is also accused of smashing out the victim’s car windows with the baseball bat causing extensive damage to the vehicle, Janso said.

She was charged with:

Assault

Criminal mischief

Criminal possession of a weapon

Spatola was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.