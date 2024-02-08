Fair 50°

Hudson Valley Woman Feuding With Neighbor Beats Him With Baseball Bat, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman who had been fighting with a neighbor allegedly beat him with a baseball bat and then busted out his car windows.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Police Department
Ulster County resident Genesis Spatola, age 42, of Highland, was charged on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in Highland.

According to Chief James Janso of the town of Lloyd Police, Spatola is accused of assaulting her 72-year-old neighbor with a baseball bat causing injuries to the victim’s face and legs. 

Spatola is also accused of smashing out the victim’s car windows with the baseball bat causing extensive damage to the vehicle, Janso said.

She was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal mischief
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

Spatola was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. 

