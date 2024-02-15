Hudson Valley Woman Drives Into CSX Train By Mistake, Suffers Minor Injuries

The incident took place in Ulster County around 2:40 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14 near the Leggs Mills Road railroad crossing.
According to Chief Kyle Berardi of the Ulster Police Department, Vivian McKeithan, age 72, of the town of Ulster, was driving a 2011 Cadillac sedan when she attempted to back out of a parking spot and put the car in drive by mistake, accelerated through the parking lot and collided with the side a passing CSX train.
Her vehicle received significant front-end damage, and McKeithan suffered minor injuries and was transported to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston for treatment.
The Ulster Police Department was assisted by:
- Ulster Hose Fire Department
- Empress EMS
- Ulster County Sheriff’s Office
- New York State Police
- Representatives from CSX.
Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.