Hudson Valley Teen Gives Judges Goosebumps On 'The Voice' With 'Dream A Little Dream' Cover

Orange County resident Julia Roome, of Warwick, wowed judges on the Tuesday, Sept. 26 episode of the popular singing show, with a cover of Ella Fitzgerald's "Dream A Little Dream" (scroll for video).

"The fact that you're 13 and you sing like that makes me want to vomit," Niall Horan said. "In a good way."

Gwen Stefani was so impressed that she got up to give her a hug.

According to the bio on her website, Julia has been performing since the second grade and released her first original "Steel Glass" at 10 years old.

She made it to No. 9 on the iTunes charts with her first original EP, "I'm Gunna," when she was 11 years old.

The following year, she toured the East Coast.

Julia Roome is an American Songwriter and Singer, who has been performing since she was in second grade. She released her first original single “Steel Glass” when she was 10, and then climbed her way up to number 9 on the ITunes Charts with her first original EP “I’m Gunna” at age 11.

Julia, a former (and current) One Direction fan ended up choosing Horan as her coach at the end of Tuesday's episode.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.