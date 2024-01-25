Rockland County State Assemblyman Announces He Won't Seek Re-election

Rockland County Democrat Ken Zebrowski, who represents the 96th District, which includes the towns of Clarkstown and Haverstraw and a portion of Orangetown, announced his decision on Thursday, Jan. 25.

“It has been a profound honor to serve as a member of the NYS Assembly for the past 17 years," Zebrowski said. "I want to thank the residents of Rockland County for the privilege of fighting for them and representing our neighborhoods during these nine terms."

He said he was proud of his statewide legislative record and what he delivered locally for Rockland County.

Zebrowski, who lives in Clarkstown with his wife and children, did not say what fueled his decision to retire.

"While it is time for a new chapter in my career, I intend to stay active locally and in New York State," he said. "Serving in state government is an amazing responsibility and every day I strive to execute the job with the seriousness and professionalism it deserves.”

Zebrowski was first elected in a special election on May 1, 2007, and was re-elected in 2022 to his 9th term. He chairs the Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions.

