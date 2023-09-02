Restaurant Burglar Caught In Act In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Orange County resident Duane Williams, age 59, of Newburgh, was captured around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Newburgh.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the town of Newburgh Police, officers responded to the Itzmi Restaurant for the report of a burglary in progress.

Within one minute, officers arrived on the scene to find the glass entrance door smashed. Upon securing the perimeter, officers heard a commotion inside and then spotted Williams leaving through the same smashed door, Talarico said.

Officers called for Williams to stop. but he ran back inside the restaurant and attempted to get out the back door where officers were waiting, police said.

Williams kept running and attempted to get away but was caught after a short pursuit. He then began to fight with officers before they were able to take him into custody, Talarico said.

He was charged with burglary; criminal mischief; petit larceny, and resisting arrest.

Williams was arraigned in the City of Middletown court and released on an appearance ticket.

