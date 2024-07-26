Hudson Valley Resident Michael Douglas To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The 79-year-old Douglas, a former Bedford resident now living in Irvington-on-Hudson, will be presented the award on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the theater in Stamford.

"We are thrilled to recognize Michael Douglas with the Avon Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award," said Peter H. Gistelinck, the Avon Theatre executive director. "Mr. Douglas' exceptional talent, dedication to his craft, and enduring impact on the world of entertainment and humanitarian work truly embody the spirit of this award."

Throughout his career, Douglas has delivered a range of performances in iconic films such as "Wall Street," "Fatal Attraction," "Basic Instinct," "The China Syndrome," "The Game," and "Behind The Candelabra," among many others.

Most recently, Douglas has starred in the Apple TV series "Franklin."

In addition to his acting career, Douglas has also made significant contributions as a producer, bringing to life compelling stories that have resonated with audiences worldwide. For example, theater officials said "America's Burning" will be screened at the Avon Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Theater officials said the Avon Theatre's Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Douglas's vast career and enduring influence on cinema.

The award ceremony will feature a special tribute to his achievements, including a retrospective of his most memorable performances.

Limited tickets for the award ceremony are still available for purchase at AvonTheatre.org.

Proceeds from the gala will support the Avon Theatre's operations, programs, and educational outreach.

