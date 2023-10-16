Rockland County Political Consultant Nabbed For Grand Larceny, DA Says

Rockland County resident Michael Bookman, age 40, from Bardondia, a hamlet of Clarkstown, was charged on Friday, Oct. 13, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

In addition to grand larceny, Bookman was also charged with falsifying business records and issuing a bad check, the DA's Office said.

According to Walsh, over a period spanning four months, Bookman is accused of stealing over $7,000 from a political campaign committee while acting as campaign manager.

More than four months after the bank closed the campaign account due to insufficient funds, Bookman wrote a check to the candidate for a loan repayment purporting to represent the balance in the campaign account, the DA's Office said.

“Ensuring transparent and lawful campaign management is paramount to preserving the integrity of our democratic process," said Walsh. "Our office is committed to holding individuals accountable when they exploit their positions for unlawful gain.”

Bookman was arraigned Oct. 13 by the Honorable Rolf Thorsen in Rockland County Court and was released on his own recognizance.

The District Attorney's Office did not release which campaign Bookman allegedly stole from or what political party.

The investigation was conducted by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

