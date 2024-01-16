Police Officer In Region Dies On Duty, Road Closures Planned For Funeral

Senior Sargeant Christopher Filli, age 50, died while on duty with the Hudson Police Department on Friday, Jan. 12 in Columbia County, his colleagues announced.

Filli, who was from the city of Hudson, suffered a medical emergency while on his shift that day. Further details about the incident have not been released.

He was one week shy of his fifty-first birthday.

His career with the city’s police department began in October 2001, when he was hired as a school resource officer, according to his obituary. He moved up the ranks until he was promoted to senior sergeant in July of 2022, where he served until his death.

“His commitment to duty and selfless service left an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of working alongside him,” the department wrote in an announcement on Facebook.

“He was an exceptional officer and will be greatly missed by all.”

Chris is survived by Megan, his wife of eight years, his six children, and more.

In a Facebook post, Megan wrote, “I truly don’t have the words…My heart is absolutely shattered.”

Hundreds of community members commented on the Hudson PD’s Facebook post with condolences.

“Definitely a devastating loss for everyone that knew him,” one person wrote; another described Chris as “one of the very kind and best.”

Visitation hours will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, located at 429 East Allen Street.

His funeral services will be held at the same location on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Due to the services, the roads around St. Mary’s Church – including East Court Street, East Allen Street, and Power Avenue – will be closed to all non-emergency or funeral personnel on Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m. and on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, no parking will be allowed on said streets from 7 a.m. on Wednesday until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

