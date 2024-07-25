Hudson Valley Police Chief Resigns For New Job

For the past 11 years, Police Chief Keith Dworkin has called Dutchess County and the Fishkill Police Department home, but on Friday, July 19, he said goodbye to take another position as chief in the village of Millbrook.

In a Facebook post, the department said Dworkin had worked tirelessly during his four years as chief to promote community outreach, encourage public relations, and increase resident confidence in the police department.

"Under his leadership, the community policing unit expanded, the traffic unit was established, and specialized safety programs were created, such as SNAP and Are You OK?" the department said.

Dworkin was always visible during community events, such as National Night Out. The department said he made it a priority to keep the public informed about incidents occurring within the town by frequently updating our social media and website.

He was involved in numerous projects that utilized federal and state grants to equip the police department better and provide services that would benefit the community.

"Chief Dworkin will be truly missed as he continues his police career outside of the Town of Fishkill," the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.