The player, who purchased the ticket in Rockland County at the Super 7 Express, 75 Orange Turnpike, in Sloatsburg, for the Wednesday, Jan. 3 game, selected four correct numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 30 - 31 - 38 - 48 - 68 with a Powerball of 8.

The Powerball drawing is held at 11 p.m. every, Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

