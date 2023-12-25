Hudson Valley Organization Named As NYS Historic Business: Dates Back Over 75 Years

Green Chimneys, a nonprofit located in Putnam County at 400 Doansburg Rd. in Brewster that provides animal-assisted therapy to students, has been named the county's first New York State Historic Business following a nomination by Assemblyman Matt Slater.

The nonprofit, which was founded in 1947 by Samuel Ross Jr., provides animal-assisted therapy and educational activities for children with special needs.

It first began as the Green Chimneys School for Little Folk in 1948, which provided education for children that was centered around interacting with and caring for animals. It eventually expanded in 1957 to serve preschool through sixth-grade students, and again in 1967 to provide animal-assisted therapy and early intervention services, according to the New York Historic Business Preservation Registry.

The nonprofit is now headquartered on a farm and wildlife center that houses more than 300 farm animals that provide a supportive role for children. These include sheep, goats, chickens, dogs, and other animals that are used to living with people.

The facility's programs are intended to help children discover their self-worth and create a future for themselves, according to the nonprofit's website. The nonprofit offers day and residential programs for students who have not met success in traditional educational environments and instead benefit from a smaller, structured setting.

The nonprofit now serves around 250 students each year.

