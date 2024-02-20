Hudson Valley Navy Vet, Father Of 2 Dies At Age 57

Orange County resident Eugene “Gene” Guido of Highland Mills, died peacefully at the age of 57 while surrounded by family members on Friday, Feb. 16, according to his obituary.

Born in 1966 in the Bronx, Guido went on to serve in the US Navy and eventually became the director of pre-construction for Armonk-based Touchstone Builders.

Guido was also known as a loving husband to his wife, Rose, and an always-caring father to his children, Amanda and Jason.

"He was a kind-hearted man who loved playing guitar, a good cup of coffee, and watching the NY Giants," his obituary read, also adding, "He will be forever missed."

Guido is survived by Rose, Amanda, and Jason; his father, Eugene; his sister, Joan; his mother-in-law, Dorothy; his brother-in-law, John; and many other family members and friends.

A service for Guido will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home in Highland Mills at 515 Route 32. A funeral Mass will then be held on Thursday. Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills at 26 Hunter St.

Click here to read Guido's full obituary.

