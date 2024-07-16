Hudson Valley Man Driving High Sentenced After Crash Paralyzed Teen

Orange County resident Chauncey Smith, age 23, of Pine Bush, was sentenced on Tuesday, July 16, to three to nine years in prison in connection with the Monday, August 14, 2023 crash, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

The teenage victim, who was paralyzed as a result of the crash, spoke at sentencing about the impact the defendant’s crimes had on his life, Hoovler said.

Smith admitted to the police that he had smoked marijuana, and an analysis of his blood confirmed the presence of marijuana, the DA's Office said

“The lives of the innocent victims in this case were unfairly altered as a result of the defendant’s selfish actions,” said Hoovler. “This case highlights the devastating consequences of drug-impaired driving."

As alleged in court statements, on August 14, 2023, Smith was driving westbound on Route 17K in the town of Newburgh when his vehicle crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with a car traveling eastbound.

As a result, a 15-year-old inside the other vehicle sustained injuries, which resulted in the child being rendered paralyzed. Another occupant of the victims’ vehicle sustained severe physical injury.

At the plea proceedings, Smith admitted to recklessly driving his vehicle while impaired by the consumption of marijuana, and that he caused serious physical injury to two people, court documents show.

Hoovler thanked the town of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation, which led to Smith's arrest, and the New York State Police for their assistance.

