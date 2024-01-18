Hudson Valley Man Wanted On Out-Of-State Warrant Nabbed For DWI, Police Say

Dutchess County resident John P. Ballou, age 59, of Dover Plains, was charged around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Ballou was stopped on Route 22 in Dover.

During an interview, deputies found that Ballou was driving while intoxicated, during processing, it was also discovered that he had previous convictions for DWI and was wanted on an active warrant in Massachusetts, Watterson said.

He was charged with felony DWI and being a fugitive from justice.

After processing, Ballou was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail pending extradition proceedings.

