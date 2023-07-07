Hudson Valley Man Stabs Ex-GF's New Boyfriend, Police Say

Orange County resident John Luke Popadopoulous of Monroe was arrested on Wednesday, July 5 in Monroe, said Lt. Tim Young, of the Monroe Police Department.
According to Young, Papadopoulous forced his way into a residence on Lake Street and attacked the new boyfriend with a knife causing injuries to the man's neck and chest.
The 28-year-old victim was transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition, Young said.
A search of the residence led to the recovery of the knife.
Popadopoulous was arrested and charged with:
- Burglary
- Assault
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Aggravated criminal contempt
- Unlawful imprisonment
- Endangering the welfare of a child
- Criminal mischief
Popadopoulous is being held at the Orange County Jail on $7,500 bash bail, $25,000 bond, or $25,000 partially secure bond.
