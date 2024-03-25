Hudson Valley Man Seriously Injured In Crash

The collision occurred in Orange County around 8:20 p.m., Sunday, March 24, on Shoddy Hollow Road in the town of Mount Hope.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, upon arrival, troopers found a grey 2005 Acura sedan rolled over with one person in the driver’s seat.

The driver later identified as Wade A. Weyant, age 57, of the city of Middletown, was entrapped in the vehicle causing serious physical injury to his left arm, Nevel said.

Nevel said Howells Fire Department was on the scene and was able to extract Weyant from the vehicle and the Mobile Life Support members treated his arm.

Mobile Life Support transported him to Garnet Hospital in Middletown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation with possible charges pending.

