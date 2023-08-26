Fatal Family Dispute: Hudson Valley Man Admits To Shooting Of 39-Year-Old

Ulster County resident Dominic “Domo” King, age 32, of Kingston, made the plea on Thursday, Aug. 24 in the shooting death of Gerald Keith Richardson, age 39, of Ellenville in 2021, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

The plea follows a 2021 indictment by the Ulster County Grand Jury and extradition from California.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, King shot and killed Richardson on Berme Road in the Village of Ellenville, said the DA's Office.

The two men agreed to meet to talk about a dispute involving family members from earlier in the day, moments after they met up King shot Richardson three times with a .45 caliber firearm.

When law enforcement officers arrived, civilians were attempting to perform life-saving measures on Richardson. Although the victim was in possession of a loaded firearm, investigators with the New York State Police determined it was not fired during this incident. King, who was on parole at the time, fled the scene, court documents show.

King was indicted by a grand jury in September 2021 and an arrest warrant on the indictment was issued by Ulster County Court. Over a year later, King was located in Los Angeles, California by the US Marshals Service as part of exhaustive efforts by local law enforcement and federal agents to locate him, the DA's Office said.

The investigation was led by the Village of Ellenville Police Department with the assistance of the New York State Police, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is set for Monday, Nov. 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.