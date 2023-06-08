Hudson Valley Man Nabbed With Gun, 16-Round Magazine, Police Say

Ulster County resident Aiden M. Becnel, age 21, of Saugerties, around 4 a.m., Tuesday, June 6, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

At the time of his arrest, Becnel was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun containing a loaded 17-round magazine, Sinagra said.

Becnel was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where Becnel was released on his own recognizance by the court, the chief said.

He is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, June 7.

The police investigation is continuing, and additional arrests and charges are pending.

