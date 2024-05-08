Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Hudson Valley Man Hit, Killed By Pickup Truck

A 39-year-old Hudson Valley man was struck and killed by a Dodge Ram pickup truck while standing on a roadway in Connecticut.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Kathy Reakes
The crash occurred in Hartford County around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, on I-91 north of the Exit 46 on-ramp in Enfield.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Dutchess County resident TJ Jennings of Hopewell Junction was standing in the highway's right lane when struck by the truck.

The truck came to a stop on the right shoulder, state police said.

State Police said Jennings sustained injuries "not compatible with life" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the truck was injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov

