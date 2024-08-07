Hudson Valley Man Found Guilty Of Stabbing Roommate To Death With Knife To Skull

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced Tuesday, Aug. 6, that Poughkeepsie resident Andrew Fraser, age unknown, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing Dontay Brown.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a critical reminder that our office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims of violent crimes," Parisi said. "The defendant’s actions were both reprehensible and unjustifiable. While no sentence can truly undo the harm caused, we hope that today’s sentence provides some measure of justice and closure for Dontay’s loved ones.”

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, in the City of Poughkeepsie, Fraser attacked Brown with a knife. Fraser’s knife attack resulted in a fatal stab wound into Brown’s skull, the DA's Office said.

Fraser then fled the area after the stabbing. The City of Poughkeepsie Police, with the assistance of federal, transit, and local police agencies, were able to apprehend Fraser the following day in Brooklyn.

Members of the victim’s family were present in court for sentencing and expressed their gratitude to the District Attorney’s Office and the members of law enforcement for their efforts in seeking justice for Dontay, Parisi said.

Unit Chiefs Andrea Long and Frank Petramale prosecuted the case.

