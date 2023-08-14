Hudson Valley Man Found Guilty Of Drug Possession Faces 4 Years Behind Bars

Orange County resident Raiquan Falls, age 27, of Newburgh, was found guilty on Friday, Aug. 11, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Falls was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict.

As alleged at trial, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 Falls was arrested by members of the City of Newburgh Police Department on outstanding bench warrants.

After Falls was handcuffed and walked to the patrol car, he dropped a bag of cocaine he had in his hand, which was seen on police body-worn camera footage, the DA's office said.

The police recovered the bag, which was submitted to the New York State Police Crime Laboratory for analysis. There, it was determined that the bag contained in excess of 1,000 milligrams of cocaine, officials said.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation and arrest of the defendant.

“Career drug dealers contribute to the tragic consequences of narcotics we see daily,” said Hoovler. “Previous incarceration has not yet deterred this defendant from his criminal actions."

Falls is set to be sentenced on Monday, Oct. 2.

