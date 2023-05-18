Fair 58°

Hudson Valley Man Charges $1K In Goods To Former Friend's Credit Cards

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with identity theft after allegedly using a former friend's credit card information to make purchases. 

Kathy Reakes
Orange County resident Gustavo W. Gonzalez, age 23 from the town of Monroe was arrested by state police Wednesday, May 17, and charged with grand larceny and identity theft.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, on Tuesday, April 4, state police received a complaint about unauthorized charges on several credit cards. The total amount of the transactions was $1,261. 

An investigation revealed that Gonzalez had a falling out with a friend and obtained his credit card information and used those cards to make unauthorized purchases, Nevel said.

Following his arrest, Gonzalez was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, May 22.

