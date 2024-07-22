Fair 83°

Hudson Valley Man Charged With Running Into 2 Police Cars After Home Depot Theft

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly stealing from a Home Depot and then crashing into two police cruisers to escape before crashing.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Orange County resident Clarence Hulzenga, age 48, of Highland, was arrested in the town of Newburgh on Wednesday, July 10 in Newburgh.

According to Lt. Dennis Carpenter of the Newburgh Police, Hulzenga ran from the store after the theft to a pickup truck in the parking lot and, to get away, ran into a town of Newburgh and New York State Police cruisers.

He then fled over medians in the parking lot to an access road behind Adam’s Fairacre Farms, where he lost control of the truck and crashed into a fence, Carpenter said.

Hulzenga then tried to run into the woods but was captured by police.

He was charged with:

  • Reckless endangerment, two counts
  • Criminal mischief
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Unlawful fleeing police, two counts
  • Petit larceny
  • Criminal possession of a substance

Police also found Hulzenga had an active warrant for a violent felony, Carpenter said.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail on a $23,000 bail.

