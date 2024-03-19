A Few Clouds 42°

Hudson Valley Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threat

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly threatening to blow up a building.

Ulster County Department of Social Services, the site of the bomb threat.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Ulster County resident Marc Whittaker, age 47, of Kingston, was charged on Monday, March 11.

According to Sgt. Collin Reynolds of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, officials notified deputies assigned to the Ulster County Department of Social Services that Whittaker had threatened to blow up the building during a telephone call.

Whittaker was located in the town of Ulster and taken into custody.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat and released to appear in court at a later date. 

