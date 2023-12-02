Hudson Valley Man Charged With Homicide In Fentanyl Death

Orange County resident Timothy Lempicki, age 36, of Washingtonville, a village in Blooming Grove, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, Lempicki was also charged with manslaughter, and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Hoovler said the charges were filed in connection with the death of a man who was found dead in New Windsor on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

An autopsy revealed that the man had died due to a fatal overdose of the powerful narcotic fentanyl. The indictment alleges that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Lempicki sold the fentanyl to the deceased man.

The indictment also alleges that at the time Lempicki sold the drug, he knew, and consciously disregarded, a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the drug might have a lethal effect on the person he sold it to.

An investigation into the circumstances under which the man died was conducted by the village of Washingtonville Police Department and the New Windsor Police Department.

Lempicki was remanded to the Orange County Jail in place of bail which had been ordered in the amount of $50,000 cash, $100,000 secured bond, or $250,000 unsecured bond.

“The indictment in this case is part of my office’s ongoing efforts to hold drug dealers accountable for the death and damage that they cause,” said Hoovler.

