Suspect Caught After Assaulting Hudson Valley Woman Pumping Gas, Crashing Her Vehicle: Police

The incident took place in Ulster County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Mobil Station on Route 209 in the town of Wawarsing.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, a preliminary investigation revealed that Shirley Clayton, an 84-year-old woman from the hamlet of Kerhonkson was pumping gas when she was assaulted by Christopher Doulin, age 37, of Lake Katrine.

Nevel said Doulin shoved Clayton to the ground and entered her vehicle.

As he was going through her purse, a customer at the gas station came to her aid and attempted to remove Doulin from the vehicle.

He then sped away in the vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Corolla. He proceeded south on Route 209. Troopers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, Nevel said.

Doulin crashed the vehicle and ran before he was located by troopers a short distance away, Nevel said.

Troopers determined that Doulin was impaired by drugs and had a small amount of cocaine. He was also wanted on an active bench warrant, police said.

He was charged with:

Hate/crime robbery

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Bail jumping

Criminal mischief

Doulin was arraigned in the Town of Wawarsing Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.