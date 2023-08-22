Hudson Valley Man Charged With DWI After Striking Telephone Pole

The incident took in Orange County around 1:50 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 20 in the city of Newburgh.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, Robert A. Johnson, age 33, of the city of Newburgh, was charged after troopers spotted him driving a 2002 Volvo S-60 in an erratic manner before he hit a construction sign and kept on driving.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop at which point the Johnson fled and traveled through several city streets. Johnson then drove down Washington Street where he lost control and struck a telephone pole on Front Street, Nevel said.

While being evaluated by troopers it was determined that Johnson was impaired by alcohol, and he was arrested for DWI. Troopers learned that Johnson was operating with a suspended license. His blood alcohol content was .17 percent, almost twice the legal limit, police said.

Johnson was also charged with:

Fleeing an officer in a vehicle

Aggravated unlicensed operator

Reckless driving.

He was also issued 21 tickets.

Johnson was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the city of Newburgh Court in September.

