Hudson Valley Man Charged With Biting, Assaulting Deputy After Crash

The incident occurred in Dutchess County, in the town of LaGrange, at around 12 a.m. on Monday, July 29.

According to Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Jordon A. Robin, age 27, of Poughkeepsie, was charged in connection with an auto accident investigation and subsequent assault.

Watterson said that deputies responded to Titusville Road near Red Oaks Mill Road in LaGrange for a crash report.

Robin was identified as the driver, and a young child was identified as the passenger.

Watterson said during the investigation, Robin allegedly became combative and attempted to interfere with EMS efforts to assist the child, which ultimately resulted in a deputy being bitten and assaulted.

Deputies were finally able to take Robin into custody, after which he continued behaving aggressively by allegedly damaging a patrol car during transport, Watterson added.

Robin was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law, felony).

Assault on a police officer

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle

After being processed, Robin was released on appearance tickets returnable to the town of LaGrange Court in August.

