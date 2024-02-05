Hudson Valley Man Charged With Attacking Trooper On Busy Highway

The incident took place in Orange County on Thursday, Feb. 1 on I-84 in the town of Wawayanda.

The attack began after a trooper located Jahri Evans, age 24, of the town of Wallkill, walking along I-84, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

Evans initially gave the trooper a fake name and continued to walk away. When the trooper attempted to stop him, Evans began to resist and fight the trooper, Nevel said.

Nevel said during the struggle, Evans attempted to gain control of the trooper’s gun from his holster. The trooper eventually gained control with the assistance of a retired New York State Police Investigator who drove up by the altercation and assisted with taking Evans into custody.

Evans was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Robbery

False impersonation

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration

A check of his records show Evans was out on bail for a previous incident last month.

He was remanded to Orange County Jail in place of $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond/$300,000 secured bond.

