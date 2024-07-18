Hudson Valley Man Behind Bars For Making Terroristic Threat, Police Say

Ulster County resident Michael J. Bassile, age 37, of Esopus, was arrested on Monday, July 15, by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

According to Capt. Joseph Sciutto, one of the department's deputies assigned to the Security Division at the Ulster County Department of Social Services building, received a report from staff regarding Bassile.

The report alleged that when they spoke with Bassile, he became angry and made a threat to blow the building up, Sciutto said.

"This caused staff members to fear for their safety and report it to police," he said.

On the same day, deputies located Bassile in the city of Kingston and took him into custody. When taken into custody, he was found to have a quantity of crack cocaine, police added.

Bassile was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions.

