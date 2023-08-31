Hudson Valley Man Admits Stalking, Beating Ex-Girlfriend, DA Says

Orange County resident Raymond Brown Jr., age 50, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Ulster County Court.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney's Office, the indictment charged Brown with repeated and numerous threatening text messages he sent to the victim, a former girlfriend.

He later followed through on his threats when he physically attacked her. Following his arrest, Brown was remanded to the Ulster County Jail where he repeatedly called the victim in an attempt to prevent her from cooperating with the prosecution of the case, the DA's Office said.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant District Attorney Nicholas LaStella, said “The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office is committed to aggressively prosecuting crimes of Domestic Violence. The victim is commendable for her courage and cooperation with the prosecution. I am grateful that we were able to bring her justice.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, at which time Brown faces three to seven years in state prison.

