Hudson Valley Man, 33, Paid For Sex With 12-Year-Old: Police

New Jersey State Police began investigating Ulster County resident Alexander Boyd in January after he was soliciting children for sex on the internet, New Paltz Police, where Boyd lives, said. Boyd made plans with a woman to purchase her 12-year-old daughter for sex, police said.

Once they settled on a price, Boyd traveled to New Jersey, booked a hotel room, and waited for the woman and her daughter, police said. He was located and taken into custody by state police, officers said.

Boyd was charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child under the age of 13 and human trafficking among other sexual offenses, police said.

Daily Voice has reached out to New Jersey State Police for details.

