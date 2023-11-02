Hudson Valley Man, 28, Admits To Having Oral Sex With Child

Orange County resident Trevon Hudson, of Middletown, made the guilty plea on Monday, Oct. 30.

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, his office will recommend that Hudson be sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced next year.

He will also be registered as a sex offender.

Hudson admitted in court that, being eighteen 18 years or older, he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old, the DA's Office said.

Hoovler thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their investigation and the arrest of the defendant.

“This defendant’s conduct is deplorable and represents unspeakable abuse of an innocent child,” said Hoovler. “I hope that the significant sentence the defendant faces will provide a degree of closure to the victim and will ensure that this defendant is unable to harm others.

