Rockland County Inmate Convicted On Multiple Charges Including Attacking Guard, DA Says

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced Thursday, Dec. 14, that Darius Williams, of Spring Valley, was convicted of six felony counts, stemming from criminal conduct on four separate occasions while confined in the Rockland County Jail.

The crimes include:

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Rockland County Sheriff’s Corrections officers searched Willams' cell. During the search, a white shank with a metal tip was discovered in the jail-issued jacket. The item is considered contraband within a correctional facility and the defendant was found guilty of promoting prison contraband.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, a corrections officer was assigned to escort Williams to his cell. The officer removed his handcuffs and gave him verbal commands to put his hands on the wall. Immediately after the handcuffs were fully removed, Williams ran toward the corrections officer and intentionally punched him in the face. There was a struggle where the Williams continued to resist corrections officers. During the struggle, a sergeant was injured and treated for his injury at a local hospital. Williams was convicted of two counts of assault.

On Friday, Feb. 17, officers responded to Williams' cell to fix his broken cell door. Immediately after corrections officers were able to get the door open, Williams punched one officer in the face and lunged at the other. There was a struggle where he continued to resist. During the struggle, an officer was injured and treated at a local hospital. Willams was convicted of assault.

On Monday, Williams was changing into civilian clothes for a court appearance when an officer spotted an object bulging from his sock. A search uncovered a screw wrapped in a ripped shirt and toilet paper in the sock. The item is considered a weapon. Williams was found guilty of promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a weapon.

Williams is currently a prisoner in a state correctional facility for an assault stemming from the attack of a stranger in the village of Haverstraw.

