Hudson Valley Fisherman On Hook After Making Hundreds Off Illegally Sold Trout, Police Say

Orange County resident Robert Everett, age 55, of Cuddebackville, was arrested in July 2023 for allegedly violating the state’s Environmental Conservation Law.

According to the Orange County DA’s office, Everett sold the trout on multiple dates in May 2023.

When the Department of Environmental Conservation Police executed a search warrant at his Cuddebackville home, they reportedly discovered nearly 40 pounds of trout valued at more than $700.

The arrest came months after Everett was issued two summonses in March 2023 for allegedly fishing for trout out of season on the Nerversink River, prosecutors said.

“Enjoying our natural resources is a shared privilege and also a shared responsibility,” said Orange County DA David Hoovler. “The laws enacted to protect wildlife apply to everyone who seeks to partake in outdoor activities.

“Where, as is alleged in this case, an individual seeks to profit in violation of the laws meant to protect wildlife, law enforcement will look to hold those responsible to account for their actions,” he continued.

Everett is charged with three counts of illegal commercialization of fish, shellfish, crustaceans and wildlife and one count of possession over the limit.

He was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Deerpark Justice Court and was released from custody.

If convicted, he could spend a year in jail and be fined up to $5,000.

New York is home to several species of trout, including the brook or speckled trout, which are the official state fish.

More information on fishing for stream trout can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation website.

