Rockland County Father Charged In Hot Car Death Of Infant Daughter

The daughter died in Rockland County on Tuesday, May 9 on Ridge Avenue in the village of Spring Valley.

According to Det. Yakov Polowin, of the Spring Valley Police, responding officers learned that a 1-year-old girl had been left in the family vehicle unattended for several hours and was later found dead.

On Thursday, May 18, the father of the child, a 21-year-old Spring Valley resident, was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide, Polowin said.

The father's name has not been released by police.

The father was arraigned in the Spring Valley Justice Court and released on his own recognizance

"This tragic incident should be a reminder for all parents to always check the back seat of their vehicle before exiting as temperatures within a closed vehicle can far exceed the outside air temperature," Polowin said.

