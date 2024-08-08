Hudson Valley Estate Where Billy Joel Created One Of His Biggest Hits Now On Market

Nestled on the Hudson River near West Point in Orange County, the $1.99 million Highland Falls estate at 26 Kings Road, known as "Overlook," was also where Joel wrote "Summer, Highland Falls" and other famous hits.

Joel rented the home long-term after his return from Los Angeles, and is said to have found inspiration from the sheer beauty of the area and the comfort of that second-floor room with its wide windows and vistas.

According to Zillow, that "room," now covered in music note wallpaper, is a small part of the estate built by JP Morgan to be a yacht club.

Zillow said the main residence has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a massive double-sided fireplace between the living room and the sunroom.

Of course, there is a pool with a large deck adjacent to a one-bedroom cottage with a kitchen and a full bathroom.

The property also includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom carriage house with a two-car garage, which was added in 2020 for convenience, Zillow said.

Drenched in history, the estate's new owners can create their own legacy—maybe not as famous as "New York State of Mind."

Joel maintains Long Island estates in Oyster Bay and Sag Harbor.

The listing is held by Atelier at 917-817-5576 or Wendy Maitland at 917-817-5576.

