Hudson Valley Eatery Cited For Tasty Burgers, Sandwiches

Then, a new Hudson Valley restaurant—Meyer's Olde Dutch or MOD in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie—is just the place, according to online reviewers and foodies.

Putnam County residents already have the pleasure of eating at Meyer's Old Dutch, which has a location in Beacon. The new Poughkeepsie location, which opened in May, has a large shaded patio for outdoor dining and a superb bar, reviews say.

The menu features something for everyone, even vegetarians and people with food allergies. It includes burgers (veggie burgers, too), skin-on fries that Yelpers are raving about, eggplant and tofu sandwiches, spicy and regular chicken sandwiches, salads, and a lot more, including specials.

The restaurant also has a full service bar with friendly bartenders, Yelpers said.

Here's what Felicia from Brooklyn had to say: "Great new addition to the area. Across the street from Vassar College...Szechuan peppercorn chicken sandwich made smoke and flames come out of my son's ears, but his dad was happy to gobble it up and gave it a thumbs up...Good spot for a yummy lunch!"

Service is said to be "Excellent," and the vibe is hip and fun.

You order at the counter, and the food is brought to your table.

The restaurant is kid-friendly, drink-friendly, and casual.

Prices are moderate.

Mary from Manhattan said this: "Great place with a cool vibe. We had the crispy eggplant sandwich, a roasted beet salad, and a salad with crispy tofu. Everything was perfect. Never had a better eggplant sandwich and the beet salad had a rich beet flavor with a dressing that made a nice foil. The crispy tofu was perfect with the salad ingredients highlighted by a citrusy dressing. Would happily eat there again!"

The restaurant is located at 15 Collegeview Ave., Arlington (Poughkeepsie). You can order online here or call 845-570-5475.

