Hudson Valley Crystal Meth Dealer Charged Following Raid, Police Say

The warrant search raid occurred in Dutchess County on Saturday, Aug. 3, on Reservoir Road in Pawling.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force, the group has been working on an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth,” fentanyl, and other dangerous drugs in the town of Pawling.

The investigation led to a residence on Reservoir Road near the entrance to the Pawling Middle School and Pawling High School, Harris said, where agents purchased drugs from William Frenza, age 59, at his residence on multiple occasions.

During the search of his home, agents, along with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, recovered methamphetamine, packaging, scales, and other items related to the sale of dangerous drugs, Harris said.

Harris said Frenza was taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 6, leaving his residence, where he was arrested with a quantity of fentanyl.

“Dangerous drugs pose a significant threat to our youth, jeopardizing their health, development, and future," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "The sale of these drugs near a school is disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Following his arrest, Frenza was charged with:

Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance/third-degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance/fifth-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree with the intent to sell

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree with the intent to sell

Frenza is being held in Poughkeepsie at the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office pending his arraignment.

The public is urged to contact the Drug Task Force with any information regarding the sale or manufacturing of methamphetamine in Dutchess County.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, they are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

