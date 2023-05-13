Hudson Valley County Files 2 Lawsuits To Stop NYC From Sending More Asylum Seekers

The lawsuits, asking for restraining orders, were filed on Friday, May 12, in Orange County on behalf of the county, said Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus.

The first lawsuit is against both the Crossroads Hotel and Ramada by Wyndham, both located in the town of Newburgh, Neuhaus said.

This lawsuit is to stop these hotels from accepting New York City’s homeless migrants and/or asylum seekers in violation of the Order and Declaration of Emergency issued by Neuhaus earlier this week.

The second lawsuit against New York City and Mayor Eric Adams is to stop the city from establishing unlicensed and unregulated homeless shelters in Orange County for migrants and/or asylum seekers. Under state law, the city is prohibited from setting up homeless shelters outside of the five boroughs in the manner it did this week, Neuhaus added.

Earlier this week, both the state and city officials assured the town of Newburgh and Orange County that no buses with asylum seekers would be here until further notice," Neuhaus said. However, a day later asylum seekers arrived at the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh.

“Unlike Rockland County, which had a hotel that wasn’t in compliance with existing permitting requirements, the hotels in Orange County had valid permits to exist as short-term rentals," explained Orange County Attorney Rick Golden. "Accordingly, the time to sue could not effectively start until the individual's Mayor Eric Adams sent here arrived, and these permitted short-term rental units were converted into long-term homeless housing shelters, which is not legal."

Added Neuhaus: “New York City is a self-proclaimed sanctuary city and needs to fix this problem Orange County now faces. This issue was created by Mayor Adams and the Federal government’s failed immigration policies.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.