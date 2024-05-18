Hudson Valley Child Sex Abuser Who Fled Police, Crashed Car Into River Pleads Guilty

Orange County resident Craig Merlock, age 45, of Goshen, pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault against a child in Orange County Court on Wednesday, May 15.

According to prosecutors, he admitted that he engaged in oral sex with a child who was under the age of 13 in July 2023.

Months later, on Sunday, Feb. 25, troopers spotted Merlock driving around Goshen after executing a search warrant at his home and attempted to pull him over.

He refused to stop and led troopers on a pursuit before driving his car off the end of Iris Road and crashing into the Wallkill River, according to New York State Police.

He escaped the vehicle as it sank in the river and managed to elude police for nearly 90 minutes before he was finally arrested.

“The violation of a child’s innocence by vile sexual acts must be met with the strongest punishments available to the justice system,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

“The only adequate way to address such wicked conduct is to remove offenders such as this one from society. I commend the dedication of the skilled investigators who uncovered this defendant’s crimes.”

Under his plea agreement, Merlock will be sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. He must also register as a sex offender.

